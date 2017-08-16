2 people rescued from capsized boat near Muskegon

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 8 p.m. regarding a capsized boat about 4 miles southwest of the Muskegon pier head.

At about 8:20 p.m., boaters rescued the people in distress and, a few minutes later, the Coast Guard arrived and escorted the group back to Muskegon’s harbor.

The people whose boat capsized were not hurt and they refused medical attention.

The Coast Guard reminds boaters to wear life jackets. The people on the capsized boat reportedly were not wearing life jackets.