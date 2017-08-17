Theft suspect causes fatal crash in Norton Shores, police say

Norton Shores police were initially called to a retail fraud complaint at the Meijer store on West Norton Avenue. Officers discovered that a man had stolen several bottles of liquor and had been involved in several other larcenies in recent days, and had fled the Meijer store in a stolen 2010 gray Ford Fusion out of Grand Rapids.

A Norton Shores officer spotted the suspect vehicle in a parking lot off Getty Street near Norton Avenue. When the officer attempted to identify the driver, the vehicle sped off north on Getty.

The officer attempted to stop the Fusion, but the suspect vehicle continued north on Getty. The officer terminated the pursuit due to weather conditions and high traffic density.

The suspect turned east on Broadway at a high rate of speed. The officer observed a crash at Broadway and Huizenga streets at about 11:25 a.m., so he responded there and found the suspect vehicle and a 2014 Dodge Journey had crashed at the intersection.

Medical assistance was requested and CPR was started on the driver of the Journey, 92-year-old Duane Quigg of Norton Shores. However, Quigg was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Journey — Elaine Carsok, 90, also of Norton Shores — was transported to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon with serious injuries.

The suspect driving the fleeing car was identified as a 39-year-old Grand Rapids man. He suffered unknown injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect’s name is being withheld until his arraignment on multiple felonies. Charges were being discussed with the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.

The suspect also has multiple warrants for his arrest out of Kent County, police said.

Norton Shores police officers were assisted at the crash scene by the Norton Shores Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Muskegon Heights police. The state police were called to assist with the crash investigation.

Anyone with information to assist in the investigation is asked to call the Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.