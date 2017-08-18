Allegan County sheriff calls for more cops to fight opioid crisis

The purpose of the meeting was to help residents understand how funds are being used to support the sheriff’s department, which eats up about one-third of the county’s annual budget.

Sheriff Frank Baker started the meeting by discussing the number of certified law enforcement positions his department currently has (53). He voiced concerns over maintaining a level of service without enough of these positions, as well as concerns of a growing opioid and heroin issue in the county.

Baker said the department struggles with providing backup to other agencies and the ability to be proactive instead of reactive due to the size of the certified law enforcement positions the department currently has.

Baker then presented a model that could be used to add staffing and help alleviate some of the issues it is facing currently.

Concerns about the cost of adding more certified law enforcement positions to department and how the county could go about putting more money into the Sheriff’s Office were voiced by members of the audience.

Baker said the purpose of the meeting was to present some of the department’s issues and hear from community members about their concerns with the department, as well as concerns of the cost of fixing these issues.

A similar meeting regarding the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office will be take place Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Clyde Township Hall near Fennville at 6:30 p.m.