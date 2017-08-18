Man injured in 2-vehicle crash on a wet U.S. 31, police say

Police said Kenneth Strohm, 45, was driving a 2004 Chevy Venture south on U.S. 31 when he attempted to stop for a red light at Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) at 8:34 p.m. Due to the wet roadway at the time, the Muskegon man was unable to stop in time to avoid striking a pickup truck stopped at the intersection.

Strohm’s minivan slammed into the back of a 2017 Dodge truck driven by 36-year-old Darnell Spirvy of Holton.

Spirvy was taken by ambulance to North Ottawa Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Strohm was not injured in the crash.

Both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Also responding to crash were Grand Haven Township firefighters.