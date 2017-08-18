Suspect in crash that killed WWII vet had been released early from jail

Victor Thompson, 37, was in the Kent County Jail on stalking and retail fraud convictions. In July, a judge approved his release due to Thompson being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Thompson was staying at his parents’ house in Grand Rapids.

“It’s sad, very sad,” said his father, Hiram Roberts.

Roberts said his son was supposed to be getting treatment and following the rules of his probation. But on Sunday, he stole their car.

On Thursday, they saw images of the crash in Muskegon County.

"At 5 p.m. my wife and me were watching the 5 p.m. news, and we seen our car,” Roberts said. “My wife said, ‘That's our car.’ We started making calls and it was our son."

The crash killed 92-year-old Duane Quigg, a World War II veteran and former business owner from Grand Haven. His girlfriend was also seriously injured in the crash.

Roberts said his son had been released from jail three months early. But while he was out, he failed to follow his cancer treatment and the terms of his probation.

"I think he had a probation violation because he hadn't reported to his probation officer since he had been out,” the father said.

On Sunday, Thompson stole his parents’ car, and they reported it to Grand Rapids police.

"We tried to do what we could to get him apprehended,” Roberts said.

Thursday morning, Thompson was involved in a brief police chase in Norton Shores after a report of retail theft. That pursuit was terminated, but seconds later, police said Thompson slammed the stolen car into Quigg’s SUV.

Thompson has not yet been arraigned on any charges because he is in the hospital, listed in fair condition. Most of his criminal past includes drug charges.