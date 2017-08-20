logo

Ottawa County

Sparta man injured in early morning rollover crash on U.S. 31

Becky Vargo • Today at 8:45 AM
bvargo@grandhaventribune.com

SPRING LAKE TWP. — A 36-year-old Sparta man was injured in a crash early Saturday morning on southbound U.S. 31 at Taft Street.

His name was not released pending the investigation into the crash, said Ottawa County Sheriff Sgt. Jay Douglas. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Emergency crews responded to the one-car rollover at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police said that the man was driving a 2004 Cadillac sedan south on U.S. 31 at a high rate of speed, ran off the right side of the road, overturned several times and came to a rest on the shoulder of the road.

Spring Lake Township firefighters extricated the driver, who was pinned inside his vehicle for a short period of time.

The crash remains under investigation.

