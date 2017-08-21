One injured in crash at Mercury, Groesbeck

James Candela, 74, of Grand Haven, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance transported him to North Ottawa Community Hospital where he was in stable condition following the crash, said Ottawa County Sheriff Sgt. Brian Buter.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection shortly after 2:50 p.m.

Dave Spader said he was sitting in his backyard at his corner home when he heard the collision.

“I called 911 at 2:52 p.m.,” he said.

Grand Haven resident Christopher Murray said he was driving his Jeep southbound on Mercury Drive when the man in the Ford Escape pulled off Groesbeck Street in front of him.

“There was another car in the right turn lane, so I don’t know if he saw me at first,” Murray said.

The Escape pulled into the intersection, slowed slightly and Murray said he swerved into the turn lane, but the Escape move forward again and he couldn’t avoid striking the vehicle in the driver’s side door.

Both vehicles went off the east side of the road and stopped.

The driver of the the Escape was pinned inside his vehicle for a short time and was able to get out when Grand Haven Township firefighters removed the door.

Buter said that Candela stopped for the stop sign at the intersection, but then pulled into Murray’s path. Candela was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way.