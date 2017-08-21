Prosecutor authorizes murder charge in Muskegon County chase incident

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson's office authorized the open murder charge against Victor Thompson, 37, on Monday when the Grand Rapids man was arraigned and denied bond.

Thompson is accused of crashing into the vehicle driven by 92-year old Duane Quigg at Broadway and Huizenga streets in Norton Shores on Aug. 17. Quigg was killed instantly, while the passenger in his vehicle was seriously injured.

Thompson was recently lodged in the Kent County Jail on stalking and retail fraud convictions. In July, a judge approved his release due to Thompson being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He had been staying at his parents’ house in Grand Rapids and stole his father's vehicle a few days before the fatal crash, his father said.

WZZM-TV obtained police audio that indicates the entire incident involving police chasing Thompson to the subsequent crash lasted just a few minutes.

A Norton Shores police said an officer spotted Thompson in the stolen vehicle at a parking lot near Getty and Norton streets. Thompson was suspected in a retail fraud incident at the nearby Meijer store.

Approximately 45 seconds after the officer started pursuing the vehicle, the audio indicates a supervisor called off the pursuit. Approximately 40 seconds after the termination order, the fatal crash was reported.