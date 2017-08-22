GH couple injured in motorcycle crash in upper peninsula on Sunday

Michigan State Police reported that Robert Wydeck, 63, suffered a medical incident while operating his motorcycle on M-28 near M-77 in Seney at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Wydeck lost control of the motorcycle, went off the north side of the road and struck a sign, police said.

Both Wydeck and his wife, Kathleen McCartney-Wydeck, 63, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Robert Wydeck was transported by Valley Med Helicopter to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

An ambulance transported Kathleen Wydeck to Helen Newberry-Joy Hospital. She was wearing a helmet.

Police said both of the Wydecks suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available on their condition since the crash.

Neither speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Seney Township firefighters and Newberry EMS.