Driver crashes into building, injuring person inside

The incident took place at Jeske Pool Services, 225 N. Ferry St. in Grand Haven.

The passenger and owner of the car said that she was helping the driver get her license. They were practicing driving skills and had just entered the parking lot when the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car crashing through the wall of the building.

Millie Jeske, 56, was working on a computer inside the business when the car struck. She suffered minor injuries and walked to the stretcher before being taken by ambulance to North Ottawa Community Hospital for precautionary reasons, according to police.

Grand Haven Building Inspector Phil Brummel said it was too dangerous to remove the car because of the damage to the building.

Workers from nearby Rycenga Lumber were in the process of getting materials to support the building before the car could be removed.

“Its a bearing wall,” Brummel said. “We have to support the building before they can get the car out.”

In the meantime, all of the employees were evacuated from the building.

