Truck's brakes fail, causing crash that injures 4 people

Just after 7 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the intersection of Stanton Street and 120th Avenue on a report of a three-vehicle crash.

Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the sheriff’s office said that, upon investigation, it was found that 30-year-old Anthony Sorenson, of Zeeland, was driving his Ford pickup truck west on Stanton Street. As he approached the intersection at 120th Avenue, he told police he discovered he did not have operating brakes and went through the intersection. His vehicle then struck another vehicle driven by 40-year-old Matthew Gavrilides, of Grand Haven, who was driving a white Pontiac Grand Prix.

Gavrilides then lost control of his vehicle and it spun sideways into the northbound lane of 120th Avenue, where it was struck by a third vehicle, a Chevy Equinox driven by 46-year-old Dana Webber, of Grand Rapids.

Wildfong said Gavrilides’ front seat passenger, 37-year-old Heather Gavrilides, of Grand Haven, was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency crews. She was transported via Aeromed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where she was listed in serious condition.

Matthew Gavrilides, Dana Webber as well as his front seat passenger, 46-year-old Susan Webber, of Grand Rapids, were transported via ambulance to Spectrum Health in stable condition.