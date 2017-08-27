Injuries reported to be minor in rollover crash at M-231 and Cleveland

The driver of the car, Emily Muncie of Nunica, was transported by North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance from the scene, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Her fiance said she suffered some bumps and bruises. A child in the back seat of the car was not injured, her fiance said.

Matt Estep of Grand Rapids, the driver of the van, as well as his passenger, sought their own treatment for minor injuries.

Estep said he and another vehicle were driving east when Muncie’s westbound car turned south in front of them. The other vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, but Estep could not avoid the collision.

The van went off the south side of the road and rolled onto its side.

Traffic was slowed in the area, but able to get through at the time.

Crockery Township firefighters assisted at the scene.