Muskegon bicyclist dies after being hit by car

Based on preliminary findings from the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office, Larue, who was not wearing a helmet, was riding his bike down the Muskatawa Bike Path in Sullivan Township.

While going down the bike path, Larue didn't stop at the intersection of Maple Island Road. As he crossed the street, Larue rode into the path of a car traveling north and was struck.

The car was driven by Ronald Griggs. A passenger in the car and Larue were transported by ambulance to Hackley Hospital where Larue later died of his injuries.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are still investigating the accident.