Possible medical problem cause of rollover on U.S. 31 Saturday morning

The woman was driving south on U.S. 31 and experienced a possible medical problem at the time of the 10 a.m. crash, according to Sgt. Brian Buter of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Police did not release her name.

The woman, driving a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, possibly blacked out, lost control of her vehicle and traveled across the median, both northbound lanes of the highway and rolled over into a field near the Ottawa Area Center.

Besides the medical condition, she suffered minor injuries from the crash, Buter said.

An ambulance transported her to Holland Hospital, where she was in stable condition.