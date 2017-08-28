Crash blocks Beechtree intersection, injuries minor

The occupants of the two vehicles suffered bruises and scrapes, but were otherwise uninjured.

The crash occurred at about 11:45 a.m.

Police said the white van was westbound, ran a red light and struck the southbound Jeep. The impact spun the Jeep around causing the vehicles to hit again before coming to rest in the road and against a utility pole.

The driver of the van said she observed an unusual truck as she approached the intersection, told her children to look, then looked back and saw that the light was red.

She said she slammed on her brakes but couldn’t avoid hitting the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep said he saw the van coming on fast, tried to swerve but couldn’t get out of the way.

All of the people involved were seeking their own treatment for injuries.