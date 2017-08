Witnesses said a silver Ford Escape was southbound on North Fruitport Road and turning east onto Savidge Street (M-104) when it crashed with a black Mercury Mountaineer at the intersection. The witnesses said the Mountaineer was eastbound on Savidge and ran a red light.

A female passenger in the Escape suffered a broken collarbone. The male driver was not injured.

A man and young boy in the Mountaineer also were not injured.

All are Spring Lake residents. Their names were not available.