Scooter crashes with car, sending scooter driver hospital

The scooter driver, James Wolffis, was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital by ambulance after the crash near Mitchell Street in Grand Haven Township. He was alert and conscious when he was put on a stretcher, and police on the scene indicated that Wolffis suffered minor injuries.

Garrod Malley said he and Wolffis had been working on the scooter before Wolffis took it for a test drive.

Wolffis was traveling east on Robbins Road when a car behind him attempted to pass at the same time Wolffis began a left turn. That’s when the car and scooter collided.

The driver of the car was not injured.