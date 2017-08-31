Man arrested in July gun theft

The man’s name was not released pending his arraignment on a receiving and concealing charge.

Investigators arrested the man Wednesday at a home in the 15000 block of Fawn Ridge Drive in Port Sheldon Township.

They then went to a home in Holland Township, where they recovered three guns valued at about $10,000, Bennett said. Some of the guns were used for competitive shooting. Two rifles remain missing.

The guns were taken from a vehicle early in July in the 2200 block of Oak Forest Drive in Holland Township.

More arrests are expected as detectives continue to investigate the case, Bennett said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT.