Police offer safety tips

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety offered the following safety tips for drivers:

— Drivers should be prepared to stop when school bus lights flash yellow, and remain at least 20 feet away from buses when their lights flash red. Wait to drive until the bus’ red lights are off and the bus begins to move

— When dropping off or picking up students, public safety officers encourage drivers to use the designated areas and avoid dropping off and picking up students across the street from school.

— Drivers should avoid parking in and blocking crosswalks.

— Drivers should keep a lookout for crossing guards and safety patrollers in addition to students.

Overall, drivers are encouraged to slow down and mind speed limits posted in school zones and neighborhoods.

Since children are at times unpredictable, drivers are also asked to “anticipate that they may do something unsafe and build that anticipation into your driving habits.”

As always, drivers should limit distractions and keep their eyes on the road.