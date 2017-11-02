Kentucky man dead in 2-semi crash

Police have identified the driver who was killed as Saban Ibisevic of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The trucking company he was driving for is not from Michigan.

Capt. Bob Tease of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the other semi, 47-year-old Timothy Kardux of Holland, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Kardux was driving a Grassmid Transport semi from Zeeland. Police said he was checked over by AMR Ambulance paramedics at the scene and would go to a hospital later for further evaluation.

The Grassmid Transport semi was northbound on 120th Avenue when the semi driven by Ibisevic ran through a red light at the intersection of Riley Street and 120th Avenue and struck the Grassmid Transport semi shortly after 11 a.m. Ibisevic’s truck was westbound on Riley Street when he ran the red light, witnesses told police.

The Grassmid Transport semi-trailer sustained significant damage.

There was a diesel fuel spill at the crash site “due to the seriousness of the crash,” Tease said. The area remained closed into the afternoon for the investigation and cleanup.