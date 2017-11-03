Grand Haven man hurt after crashing car into semi-trailer

Police said Steve VanKoevering of Allendale was backing his semi-truck with a flatbed trailer onto River Pines Drive off Warner Street in Allendale Township at about 6:44 p.m. when a car driven by Ken Mulder of Grand Haven struck the trailer.

Mulder was pinned in his smashed car after the crash, said Sgt. Cal Keuning of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, and had to be extricated from it by Allendale firefighters. He was then transported by a Life EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon, where he was listed in stable condition late Thursday.

VanKoevering, 57, was unhurt in the crash, Keuning said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Warner Street was closed for about one hour after the crash for the investigation and removal of the vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.