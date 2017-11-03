Grand Haven man injured in 2-car crash in Holland Twp.

Police said Jason Fitzgerald, 34, was driving his Ford Mustang north on U.S. 31 when a Holland man driving a Honda Accord attempted to cross the highway on eastbound Ransom Street in Holland Township. The Holland man failed to yield to the Grand Haven man’s car shortly after 10:30 a.m. and struck the driver’s side of the Mustang, causing Fitzgerald to lose control of his car, said Sgt. Brian Buter of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mustang ended up in a ditch alongside the highway.

Fitzgerald was pinned in his car and had to be extricated by Holland Township firefighters. He was then transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Friday.

The driver of the Accord, 70-year-old James Pilafas, was transported to Holland Hospital, where he was also listed in stable condition Friday.

Fitzgerald and Pilafas were the only occupants of their cars.

Pilafas was cited for failing to yield the right of way, Buter said.