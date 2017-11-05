Boaters and dog rescued from Lake Michigan on Saturday

The boaters’ names were not released.

A call for help came in shortly before 9:30 a.m, from Muskegon County 911 Dispatch relaying a report from the operator of a 21-foot pleasure craft with three people aboard.

The caller said that everyone was wearing a life jacket and water inside the boat was up to their knees.

A crew from Station Grand Haven was launched aboard a 29-foot response boat and a crew from Air Station Traverse City, aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was diverted from training.

The Grand Haven crew arrived on scene and rescued the three people and their dog. They were taken to Muskegon, where the three denied treatment by EMS.

The crew was unable to recover the vessel due to the 4 to 5-foot seas and it being partially submerged. The Traverse City crew arrived on scene using the signal from the EPIRB and reported seeing no visible signs of pollution.

A special marine information broadcast has been issued by Sector Lake Michigan warning of the vessel and its location.

The Coast Guard reminds mariners of the dangers that come with operating in high seas. Life jackets, EPIRBS and other safety equipment are vital to staying safe and receiving prompt rescue while underway.