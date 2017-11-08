18 illegal immigrants arrested in Coopersville

Khaalid Walls, spokesperson for ICE, said in a written statement that “special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and U.S. Border Patrol arrested 18 unlawfully present foreign nationals Tuesday.”

During the operation, special agents also executed a search warrant at the business where the arrests took place, Demeester Wood Products.

Thirteen of the men who were arrested are from Guatemala, while five of them are from Mexico. Walls said he did not have any releasable information about where the men who were arrested lived. The men are between 20-43 years old and they currently face “administrative immigration violations,” Walls said.

Six of the men are facing potential felony charges for re-entering the country after deportation and are being held in ICE custody. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Demeester Wood Products is a hardwood and construction company.

In February, one individual in Holland was arrested by ICE officials for federal identity theft charges.