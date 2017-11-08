Drawbridge glitch causes traffic backup on southbound U.S. 31

The bridge was opened for a watercraft. When it was closed it didn’t seat properly so the gate didn’t open, according to John Richards, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation Grand Rapids office.

A manual override was completed and the southbound highway re-opened to traffic just before 3 p.m.

Richards said northbound U.S. 31 at the bridge was closed to traffic for 5-10 minutes. It took another 10 minutes to open up the southbound side.

Bridge crews are speculating that the colder weather may have played a part in the incident, Richards said.

They plan to check it out and do more test openings.