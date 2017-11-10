Spring Lake bicyclist injured when hit by car

Police said Mary Westhoff, 85, had stopped her car at the stop sign on Pruin Street at Leonard Street in Spring Lake Township shortly before 5:30 p.m. When the Spring Lake woman started to accelerate her car and turn onto Leonard, she struck a bicycle being ridden by Joseph Debrowski, 63.

Debrowski was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, said Sgt. Cal Keuning of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Debrowski was transported by ambulance to North Ottawa Community Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition late Friday night, Keuning said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.