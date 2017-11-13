GVSU Allendale campus sees string of car parts thefts

There have been eight separate reports of catalytic converters being stolen from cars since late October.

A catalytic converter sits underneath the car and is used to convert chemical pollutants from the engine into exhaust fumes. They are typically made up of precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium — depending on the model of car.

According to officials, many of the cars robbed are older models and it's believed the converters are sold for scrap metal. GVSU police believe the converters are being sawed off using a reciprocating saw, and due to the location, the thieves are using car jacks to remove them.

The first report of a theft was on Oct. 30, but it is possible that all eight thefts happened that same night, police said.

The university is urging all students to report any suspicious activity to the GVSU Police Department at 616-331-3255 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.