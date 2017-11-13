'Okay to be white' signs found in Grand Haven

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers received a call on the postings shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.

The caller had already taken down the signs when police arrived. The 4.25-by-11-inch signs were posted on several trees and poles located between the sidewalk and street.

“In other communities, similar signs have contained links to a white supremacist blog. This was not the case with the flyers in Grand Haven this morning,” said Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke. “While we are sworn to protect everyone’s right to free speech, we won’t ever support speech that attempts to divide us or that promotes racism. Everyone is welcome in Grand Haven and there’s no room for hatred.”

Hawke said that it is a violation of city ordinance to place or attach signs to trees and utility poles in the City street right-of-way without permission from the Community Affairs Manager.

Signs posted in violation of city ordinance will be removed and violators may be ticketed, he said.

If anyone has information regarding the sign posting, please call the Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT