AMBER ALERT: 3 children last seen in shooting suspect's SUV, police say

According to a news release from authorities, Jariah Render, 16 months; Ja-Raun Render Jr., 2; and Lamir Jamerson, 3, are missing from the scene of a shooting.

Michigan State Police have sent out an Amber Alert.

On Nov. 14, around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of East Apple Avenue on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived they found two victims had been shot.

Linda Jamerson, 19, of Muskegon and Dajuan Edison, 26, of Muskegon, were found in a store parking lot -- along with a vehicle -- struck by gunfire. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds -- Jamerson is reportedly in critical condition and Edison is in fair condition.

Investigators have obtained warrants for Jaraun Dequan Render, 22, on assault with intent to murder, concealed weapons and felony firearm arrest from the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.

Jaraun Render was last seen driving a burgundy, Chevrolet Suburban. It is believed Render fled the area with the three children inside of the SUV. Police did not give a license plate number.

If anyone has any information on this incident, or where these children may be, should call Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.