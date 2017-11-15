Cell phones contribute to crashes in Crockery and Georgetown townships

Emergency crews responded to a rear-end crash at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on M-104 at 130th Avenue in Crockery Township.

Bradley Ingalls, 31, of Spring Lake, was westbound on M-104 in a 2017 Kia Rio and had stopped at the 130th Avenue intersection. He was waiting for eastbound traffic to clear so that he could turn left onto 130th Avenue, said Sgt. Steve Austin of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

His vehicle was struck from behind by a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Gurjot Banipal, 25, of Grand Haven.

Austin said that Banipal was looking at her phone and did not see Ingalls stopped in the intersection.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries, but sought their own treatment.

The second crash occurred in Georgetown Township shortly before 9 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street, where a 16-year-old Ada boy ran a red light and struck another car.

Tyler Eelchoff suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Eelchoff was traveling west on Chicago Drive in a 2001 Chrysler Sebring, when he ran the red light at Main Street and struck a car driven by Misty Scott, 36, of Hudsonville.

Scott and her passenger were not injured.

Witnesses told police that Eelchoff never slowed down for the red light.

Eelchoff admitted that he was talking on his phone at the time, Wildfong said. The youth was ticketed for running the light.