Attempted murder suspect in Muskegon arrested in Grand Rapids

The arrest happened Thursday afternoon near the 1100 block of Grandville in Grand Rapids. Jaraun Render's truck was located in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

Render is the suspect in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the 1300 block of East Apple Avenue in Muskegon. When police officers arrived at that crime scene, they found two victims had been shot.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday when three children were reported missing and suspected to be with Render.

The children were recovered safely in Grand Rapids on Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not immediately say what charges Render is facing at this time.