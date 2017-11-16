Two hurt in crash at U.S. 31 and Comstock Thursday morning

Emergency crews responded to the intersection at 11:40 a.m.

Barbara Crandle, 82, of Coopersville, was driving a 2008 Cadillac south on U.S. 31, and was attempting to turn east onto Comstock Street, said Sgt. Steve Austin of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded through a flashing yellow light and was struck by a car heading north on U.S. 31.

The northbound car, a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Scott Durfee, 64, of West Olive, could not avoid Crandle as she turned in front of him, Austin said.

An ambulance transported Crandle to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. She was in stable condition. She was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.

Durfee was more seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to North Ottawa Community Hospital.