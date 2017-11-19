logo

Ottawa County

Holland man killed in early morning crash

Becky Vargo • Today at 9:06 AM
bvargo@grandhaventribune.com

HOLLAND TWP. — A Holland Township man died and his passenger was seriously injured in a one-car crash early Sunday morning on 136th Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to the area of 136th Avenue and Liberty Street after receiving a call from a neighbor who heard the crash shortly after 1 a.m.

Rafael Alvarez, 24, the driver of a 2005 Chevy Malibu, died in the crash.

His passenger, Lorena Dova-Poblano, 19, of Wyoming, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Holland Hospital, before being transferred to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was in stable condition, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Alvarez was driving north on 136th Avenue, when his car left the west side of the road, hit a mailbox, utility pole and then a tree, said Wildfong.

The crash remains under investigation.

