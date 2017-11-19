Police seek help locating missing Jamestown Township resident

On Friday, Nov. 17, the sheriff's office took a report of a 55-year-old missing male, Gerald Bluhm. He was last seen between 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, when it is believed that he left on foot from his residence at 2373 8th Ave. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Bluhm is described as a white male, 5'8" tall and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and greyish brown hair. He also has a noticeable growth near his left eye. He was possibly wearing blue sweatpants, and unknown type jacket and possibly a winter hat that converts into a ski mask. He routinely takes very long walks in the Jamestown/Zeeland township areas.

Anyone with information about Bluhm is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office via Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911.