Celebrating over two decades on the bench

“This party wasn’t my idea,” Post said during the event. “I thought we were going to have coffee and cake in the basement of the courthouse.”

Post announced in January that he planned to retire at the end of 2016, which is the completion of his current judicial term. He began his time on the Circuit Court bench in 1993, and he was named chief judge of the 20th Circuit Court in 2000. He also served two years as a judge for the Ottawa County District Court in Holland.

Post said Friday that his future plans involve practicing law part-time with the Varnum firm, specializing in alternative dispute resolution and mediation. He also plans to take more photos, travel more and enjoy time with his grandchildren.

“I want to live a life of gratitude for what this community has given to me and for the people with whom I’ve had the opportunity to travel a little bit of the road with,” Post said.

Friday night’s event also featured remarks from Ottawa County Circuit Court Administrator Kevin Bowling; Ottawa County Administrator Al Vanderberg; State Court Region 5 Administrator Jill Booth; and Post’s friend and colleague, Andrew J. Mulder. Local attorney Mark Hills presented a $1,000 donation from the Varnum law firm to the Ottawa County Legal Self-Help Center in Post’s name.

This past November, Karen Miedema, an assistant Ottawa County prosecutor, was elected to fill Post’s seat beginning in January. Also in November, the Michigan Supreme Court named Family Court Judge Jon Van Allsburg as Ottawa County’s new chief judge.