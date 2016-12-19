Local feral dog learning to trust again

The Spring Lake Township woman first learned about the dog about three years ago. People left food for the canine near Rycenga Lumber, but no one could get close to it.

“I started going to the rock pile behind the (Lake Michigan) credit union on Jackson,” said Turchan, who owns two rescue dogs. “I would leave dry food there.”

Turchan is a devoted follower of the Devoted Barn near Monroe, which provides a home for feral animals. She talked to owner Melissa Borden about the Grand Haven dog's plight.

“She had just had a big seminar and worked with me on how to capture it,” Turchan said.

Posts on a local website had referred to the dog as a “he.” Turchan later learned the dog is a female.

Turchan said there had been multiple reports of a stray dog almost getting hit while crossing Jackson Street. Miraculously, the animal survived.

And perhaps even more miraculously, the dog warmed up to Turchan. And, with the help of Borden, they brought the dog off the streets.

“At first, I would take food and leave it, and the food would be gone,” Turchan said. “Whenever I would see the dog, it would run.”

Turchan started visiting the dog's roaming area twice a day. She'd lie down on a blanket and wait for the animal to approach. She'd wear the same clothes and bring the same blanket every day.

Offerings escalated from dry dog food to pot roast and rump roast.

“Of course, on Thanksgiving, she had a Thanksgiving meal of turkey, mashed potatoes and dressing,” Turchan said.

Turchan took videos with her cellphone, which she would send to Borden for her expert behavioral advice.

After observing the canine's behavior, Borden would tell Turchan what to do next.

“The first success was to get him eating off a 12-inch-long wooden spoon,” Turchan said. “Then, a regular dinner spoon. Then, I switched to my hand. It was guiding the trust.”

Finally, Borden recognized it was time. She drove to Grand Haven to meet the dog.

“She came down on a Sunday at 8:30 a.m.,” Turchan said. “I laid out my blanket like I did every day. If I beeped my horn, she would come. It was amazing to see how this dog who was acting wild became so loving.”

Borden laid down on the blanket with her.

“It took two hours the first time (the dog came close),” Turchan said. “After that, it took about 10 minutes. With Melissa (Borden), it took a good 30 minutes because she was a stranger.”

The two were able to contain the dog and Borden brought it to Devoted Barn.

“I cried two days non-stop,” Turchan said. “I had gone there twice a day for 21 days. I laid on the ground for 21 days and I'm 66 years old. I grew very attached. It's just amazing how these dogs survive.”

Turchan thinks that maybe the dog ran off from a vacation home during a fireworks show. But she has no way of knowing.

What she does know is that the dog is safe, and out of harm and weather's way.

Borden said plans are to rehabilitate the dog they now call Haven, and find her a home.

“She will be up for adoption once she's comfortable with people,” Borden said. “She's warming up to us pretty quickly. This tells me she was once owned. I expect, in a few more weeks, maybe a month or two, she will be ready for a foster home.”

Borden said Haven has the opportunity for a loving family life because of Turchan's efforts and commitment.

“Ann is amazing, so dedicated and selfless,” Borden said. “Ann did the prep work, which made my job easy.”