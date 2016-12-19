Board approves offer for sale of former fire station

The accepted offer of $390,000 was made by Pete Boon of Electro Media, said Township Manager Gordon Gallagher.

This would be a possible new location for the electronic technology business based in Grand Haven and Indiana, Gallagher said.

The asking price for the property that formerly housed a township fire station and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department branch office was $400,000.

Gallagher said the board had previously accepted an offer of $389,900 that was made about eight months ago, contingent on the fire department move. That offer fell through.

Officials believe they could close on the transaction in February 2017.

Gallagher said the funds from the sale are already earmarked to help pay for the new fire station that was constructed at the corner of M-104 and Fruitport Road.

The fire department moved into the new facility, which also has a Sheriff’s Department branch office, in late October. A $3.6 million bond was taken out to pay for the approximately $4 million facility, Gallagher.

The sale of the old fire station was planned to make up the rest of the cost of the new facility.