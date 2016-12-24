Light in the longest night

They prayed for those with chronic pain, for families; they prayed that those who are "broken and ill may be made whole and well." They prayed "for the violence to end ... for poverty to be eradicated ... that we may be united."

The Rev. Jess Rivera-Walker led the "Longest Night Service of Prayer and Hope" where a handful of people sang "O Come, O Come Emmanuel" in between petitions.

And she beseeched them: "That we may truly be light bearers in the world."

Wednesday, Dec. 21, marked midwinter when there was nine hours and 32 minutes of daylight, compared to 14 hours and 28 minutes of darkness. Beginning now, each day gains a little more daylight time until it peaks with the summer solstice, June 21.

People were encouraged to bring their prayer requests and interject them between prayers for groups of people suffering across the world.

"With Christmas coming, I thought we needed a service that, one, brought us back to the purpose of Christmas and Advent; and two, allowed some space for some people who aren't so merry this Christmas," Rivera-Walker said.

The service was "a time to express those feelings and a time to feel hope and peace."

Turmoil has always existed, but has especially been highlighted since the presidential election, she said.

Floyd and Kris Norvell said they welcomed the break from the routine of a usual church service.

"There are so many things that we worry about — not just in our own family, but in the world," Kris Norvell said.

The service gave them "some time to reflect," said her husband, Floyd.

Rivera-Walker said she hopes to make it an annual event at the church, 3990 N. 112th Ave. in Holland Township.

She dismissed the congregation with a variation on the usual Lutheran dismissal: "Go in peace," she said, "and be the light in the world."