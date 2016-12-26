Officer Scott recognized for career milestone

City Council and Mayor Geri McCaleb recognized Officer David Scott on Monday for two decades of service to the city.

“I’m originally from here — born and raised in Grand Haven,” Scott said. “I’m glad to serve this community and continuing to do so.”

For his 20 years of service, McCaleb presented Scott with a resolution honoring his service, as well as a jacket.

Earlier this year, Scott was honored by the U.S. Coast Guard during the Coast Guard Festival Walk of History ceremony for his role in rescuing two teenagers from Lake Michigan in 2015. He received a Certificate of Merit along with Sgt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven department and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Marine Patrol Officer Cal Keuning.

In 2013, Scott won a world championship at the National Skeet Shooting Association World Championships in San Antonio, Texas.