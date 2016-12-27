Smith honored for award recognition

“We were thrilled to hear that Mike had gotten this award,” Mayor Geri McCaleb said, “and, in that sense, we wanted to honor Mike ourselves. He’s been such a tremendous and integral part of our community.”

Smith received the Spirit of Hope award during a September ceremony at the Pentagon. The award was inspired by the late Bob Hope, who worked generously with military men and women for five decades, and it’s presented to individuals or organizations who embody Hope’s core values.

Smith was nominated by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan and the nomination was supported by the Commandant’s Office.

McCaleb said Smith was the “party-giver extraordinaire” in relation to the annual Coast Guard Festival.

“Every year, it’s a little bit bigger and more exciting than it was the year before,” she said. “It really makes Grand Haven proud to show ourselves off to folks who come here from around the country and around the world.”

Smith said he is thankful for the city’s recognition.

“I do what I do with passion and love because of people ... that are still serving and also the people that are retired,” he said. “To have a great idea that is supported by the folks that makes the ideas come true through the festival and certainly through your resources and guidance, I’m very much inspired to be a part of that.”

Other recipients of this year’s Spirit of Hope award included country music star Kellie Pickler and her husband, Kyle Jacobs, who were honored for their contributions through traveling USO entertainment, among other projects.