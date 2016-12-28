GH native competes on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Fritz has been applying to be on the show for nearly 10 years, and she has been watching it even longer.

“One of my first memories is watching the show,” she said. “When I was in grade school, I would go to my grandparents’ house after school and watch the show. We would also watch it at my parents’ house. It’s just a family tradition.”

Fritz began applying to be on the show when she turned 18. She has been continuously submitting applications ever since.

“The moment I would hit ‘submit,’ I would feel excited,” she said. “I just kept applying, because it was fun in itself. It seemed like such a far-fetched dream — like, how would I get chosen out of everyone? But I figured I would just keep trying.”

At the end of this past July, Fritz received an email that told her that she could have an audition to be on the show. She auditioned Aug. 4 in Detroit. Fritz said there were about 50 or 60 people there also trying to get on the show.

After going through the audition process, the “Wheel of Fortune” staff told everyone that they would receive a letter in the mail if they were chosen.

Within two weeks after her audition, Fritz received a letter telling her she had been selected to be a contestant.

“I got the mail, and the envelope had the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ logo in the corner,” she said. “I started to cry — it was tears of excitement. But the next step was, I don’t know when I will be on.”

Fritz said the show collects a pool of applicants, and once they choose a contestant, “it could be a month, could be a year before you go on the show. Then they contact you two weeks prior to the date,” she said.

Fritz received an email at the end of October asking her to film on Nov. 11.

She flew out to Los Angeles and stayed with another Grand Haven native, Chelsea Konarska, who is working as a hair stylist and makeup artist in North Hollywood. On Nov. 11, Fritz went to the studio in Calder City at 7:30 a.m. to be a contestant on the show.

“It was everything I could have dreamed of — and more,” she said. “Everyone was so friendly and nice because they want you to be outgoing when you go on the show.”

Throughout the day, Fritz watched clips of the show’s greatest moments, toured the studio and saw some memorabilia from over the years.

“It was neat to see the behind-the-scenes of a show I’ve been watching my entire life,” she said. “It’s not just people spinning a wheel and picking letters, but there is so much more to it. I will definitely never forget the experience. It was once in a lifetime.”

Fritz lives in Rochester with her fiance, Jake Whiting. She grew up in Grand Haven, went to Grand Haven High School and attended Grand Valley State University for her bachelor’s degree before going to law school at Michigan State University. She is working as an estate and trust attorney at Pullano & Farrow PLLC. Her father, Dave Fritz, is co-owner of Fritz Auto Body in Grand Haven.

Fritz couldn’t share details of the episode, but you can see how well she did when the show airs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. It can be seen locally on WWMT-TV (channel 3).