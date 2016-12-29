GH native takes 2nd on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Fritz, who now lives in Rochester, N.Y., and works as an attorney, came in second place among three contestants on the show, which airs locally on WWMT-TV (channel 3).

She won a total of $17,346 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Beech Mountain Resort in North Carolina.

The show was taped in November.

In her introduction, Fritz mentioned to show host Pat Sajak that she’s from Grand Haven, Michigan. She is the daughter of Dave and Pam Fritz of Grand Haven.

She went on to solve a “New Year’s Eve” puzzle to win the trip, then later solved a quick “Modern Art” puzzle.

But a contestant named Leo outdid her on the final puzzle to advance to the bonus round, in which he ended up with more than $60,000 in cash and prizes.

