Thin ice doesn't discourage anglers

“They’re obsessed with getting out there,” said Rita Kruithoff, who lives with her husband, Steve, next to the Bignell Street access site.

On the other side of the small park, construction workers Joel Hamstra and Josh Lemasters agreed that they wouldn’t be going on the ice either, although fishermen have been out there the past two and a half weeks.

Hamstra said one of his friends went through the ice on Pottawattomie Bayou recently. Kruithoff said a couple of people have already gone through the ice on Millhouse, but got out OK.

Several feet of water opened up along the shoreline this week, making it difficult — but not impossible — to get out on the ice.

John Zelenka walked down to the water’s edge Thursday, shook his head and turned back. Zelenka said he’s already been out six times this year and the ice has been about 5-6 inches thick. Even with periodic stretches of warm weather, he’s confident the ice is safe — if you can get on it.

“Most of the time what really goes is the edges,” Zelenka said of any warming trends. “The main part is all right.”

But the older gentleman decided it wasn’t worth the risk to try to get onto the ice from the open water.

The obstacle didn’t deter Levi Byker. The Holland resident said he was on vacation and wanted to get on the ice while he could.

Other fishermen were on the ice, obviously accessing it from the same location (because of broken ice and the vehicles in the parking area).

Still, rather than wading through the water, Byker asked the Kruithoffs for permission to gain access from their property. He walked around and sidled along the fence that went out into the water. He stepped several feet out through inches-deep water, slowed down for the deeper water and took a careful step onto the ice, breaking through.

Still hanging onto the fence, Byker took a couple more careful steps and was on solid ice.

“We’ll see how long I stay out here with one wet foot,” he said.

He was disappointed there wasn’t easier access onto the ice.

“Yesterday, I was here and there was a plank to get out,” Byker said Thursday, when there was no plank in sight.

Fish On Bait and Tackle Shop owner Willis Kerridge said anglers put planks out at Bruce’s Bayou in Crockery Township to help fishermen get on the ice.

Other than the shoreline melt, the ice has been fairly good at Bruce’s, Millhouse, Eastmanville and Jubb bayous, Kerridge said.

“Not all the bayous are good,” he added.

Kerridge said his Cleveland Street store has been busy and fishermen report the fishing is good. They are getting mostly blue gills, but they are also taking northern pike on Bruce’s Bayou, he said.

Kerridge said the wind was making fishing a little difficult on Thursday, but he expects conditions to improve by next week.

“Next Wednesday, there is another arctic blast expected,” he said. “The next few days are supposed to be in the 20s. That should firm things up.”

Kerridge said fishermen could check the Nunica store’s Facebook page for daily ice conditions.

Coast Guard crews have been training for ice rescues, and while they don’t comment on ice thickness, they do encourage everyone to practice and think safety when they go out. Make sure you have screwdrivers or ice awls to help you get out if you fall through the ice, said Chief Kyle Thomas of Coast Guard Station Grand Haven. Thomas said to check ice conditions, dress warm, wear bright clothing and a life jacket, and make sure you have a beacon or GPS that will function even if it gets wet.