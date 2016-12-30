Top stories of 2016

We’ll leave Donald Trump for the national press, and instead focus our attention on stories that happened in our own back yard.

The following are the stories our news team ranked 6-10; 1-5 will be published in Saturday’s Tribune.

10. BEECHTREE DEVELOPMENT

The Beechtree Street corridor on Grand Haven’s east side has undergone quite a transformation over the past several years — and, in 2016, that transformation kicked into full gear. An area that used to be known for industry and pollution is now a thriving part of town, with the opening of the Eastpoint RV campground and remarkable improvements made at Glassource and Westwind Construction in the former Challenge Machinery building. A thriving gas station and party store at the corner of Beechtree and Waverly and some trendy shops and restaurants have added to the area’s revitalization.

9. HALL FOUND GUILTY

Brandon Hall readily admitted his guilt in forging signatures while attempting to help a local attorney get on the ballot in a judicial race back in 2012. But over the past several years, Hall has argued that his crimes should be tried as misdemeanors, not felonies. That argument went all the way to the Michigan Supreme Court, which ruled that Hall would indeed face felony charges. On Dec. 2, a jury deliberated for less than an hour before announcing it had found Hall guilty of 10 counts of election fraud. He was later sentenced to 30 days in jail. Hall had made a name for himself previously by being elected to the Grand Haven Board of Education as a teenager, only to run into trouble when money went missing after a school district fundraiser. He has been in and out of the public eye ever since, including a failed bid for a seat in the House of Representatives this fall.

8. DUCK POACHERS

Local conservation officers called this past October’s duck poaching bust one of the largest waterfowl poaching cases they’ve seen in more than 25 years. Four men were arrested for shooting 58 mallards and wood ducks on Oct. 11 — the limit is six birds per person. They were also accused of hunting over bait, which is not allowed. The four men admitted to their crimes and were each ordered to pay nearly $6,000 in fines and restitution, and lost their right to hunt for the next three years.

7. GALLOWAY ARRESTED

Thomas Galloway, a prominent local builder and softball coach, was arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a player whom he coached. The girl was 13 at the time of the alleged assault. Galloway is accused of giving his former player alcohol and drugs during the 2012 incident. Galloway was first arrested in March, and has been back in court several times for parole violations since then. Court documents show that he remained in inappropriate relationships with other minors since his arrest, and he is currently lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.

6. GRAND HAVEN DEER CULL

At its Nov. 21 meeting, Grand Haven City Council voted 3-2 to have a deer cull. The cull was determined to be necessary based on the city’s 2008 Urban Deer Management Plan, which has several triggers that were recently met, including an increase in the number of car/deer crashes, the current number of deer per square mile, an increase in reported human Lyme disease cases, and overgrazing on dunes. Not all council members are on board with the cull — Mike Fritz and Bob Monetza both voted against it, and Fritz was especially outspoken in his opposition.

Look for our top five stories from 2016 in Saturday’s Tribune.