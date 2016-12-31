Getting to Know: Rob Davidson

This week, we’re featuring Rob Davidson.

What’s your current job? Emergency physician at Emergency Care Specialists PC; trustee, Spring Lake Board of Education.

Readers would be surprised to learn that: My wife and kids and I lived, worked and attended school in New Zealand for six months in 2013.

If you could have dinner with anyone dead or alive, who would you pick and why? President Obama. I think he has held the office with such grace in the face of bitter opposition, and he found a way to connect with a diverse group of people to garner the most votes in the history of presidential politics. Also, what now?

What’s the coolest place you’ve ever visited? The black sand beaches on the south coast of Iceland.

What are your hobbies? Running, reading, playing guitar.

What’s your favorite restaurant? Red Bamboo in the West Village, NYC – a vegan soul café.

Favorite book? “Birds Without Wings” by Louis de Bernieres.

What class was the most beneficial to you? Literature of Women, my final senior English credit in college. It started me on a journey of looking at the world from a different perspective.

Have you ever met any celebrities? Robert Goulet — I sat in front of him at a Broadway show. Talked about baseball.

What’s your can’t-live-without piece of technology? My iPhone.

What’s your favorite app? Post-election — Facebook. Otherwise, MyFitnessPal.

If you weren’t in your current position, what would you like to do? Either governor of Michigan or musical theater performer.

If you could travel back in time to any certain era or event, when/where would you pick, and why? March 7-25, 1965, Selma, Alabama. I would want to know what it was like to plan and implement the march(es) from Selma to Montgomery, knowing that they were willing to die for their freedom. It forced the hand of the power base of America, and turned the tide in the fight for civil rights.

Who was the biggest influence on your life? Diana Davidson, my wife and moral compass.

What’s your favorite movie or TV show? “The West Wing.”

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received? Sometimes it is OK not to express your opinion (I have yet to live up to this).

What do you love about West Michigan? The natural beauty.

Do you have any pets? Two dogs, Daisy and Rosie.

What’s at the top of your bucket list? Play guitar and sing in front of an audience.

What’s your pet peeve? People who want to limit the rights of others based upon their narrow view of what is normal or moral.