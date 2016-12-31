Top stories of 2016

On Friday, we looked at half of our list of Top 10 Stories of 2016: the development of the Beechtree corridor; Brandon Hall being found guilty of election fraud; the largest poaching case in West Michigan in more than 25 years; Thomas Galloway arrested for sexually assaulting a player on the softball team he coached; and Grand Haven approving a controversial deer cull.

Today, we move forward with the final five stories that made our list.

5. POST, ROSEMA RETIRE

Ottawa County Circuit Judge Ed Post announced in January that he would retire after completing his fourth six-year term. Around the same time, Gary Rosema announced that he would retire at the end of the year following 22 years as the county’s sheriff. Post said the biggest cases he oversaw were the Janet Chandler murder trial, the quadruple homicide in Wright Township and the RK Jewelry Store murders. Rosema has spent 42 years in law enforcement. His department grew from less than 100 employees when he became sheriff to 245 full-time employees and more than 400 total employees today.

4. SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Short-term rentals became a hot topic in several local municipalities in late 2016. The debate was the most fierce in Spring Lake Township, where the board voted unanimously to a short-term rental ordinance restricting the time a home in a residential district can be rented to the public. Proponents felt renters were out of control and causing issues, while opponents to the limitations say short-term rentals are vital to the economy and the tourism in the Tri-Cities area.

3. SPRING LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Students in Spring Lake came back to school in September and were greeted by two new state-of-the-art elementary schools. In April 2015, construction crews began building 45,000-square-foot, two-story additions for each elementary school. The first floor of each school now houses first- and second-grade classes, while the second floors are for third- and fourth-grade classes. The second floors also have a collaboration space. Once school was dismissed for the summer this past June, portions of the remaining elementary schools were demolished and renovations were underway. Each elementary school’s project was slated to cost a little more than $12 million. The projects were part of the bond proposals that Spring Lake school district voters approved in May 2014.

2. HEALTH POINTE APPROVED

It was actually late 2015 that we learned Spectrum Health and Holland Hospital were teaming up in an attempt to open a new health care facility near Meijer in Grand Haven Township. The community reacted strongly, both in support and against the planned development, with huge crowds gathering at Township Board meetings to let their opinions be known. In late March, the Township Board approved Health Pointe, which set off a string of lawsuits and led to a zoning referendum being placed on the November ballot. Currently, construction continues on the new facility despite the fact that North Ottawa Community Hospital recently filed a lawsuit attempting to halt the project.

1. CATWALK COMES DOWN

The catwalk on Grand Haven’s south pier has become a landmark closely identified with our community. Late this summer, the catwalk — the backdrop of a countless number of photos over the years — came down. It was removed because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting major renovations to the pier structure. Fundraisers held throughout the community helped defray the cost of the removal, which lasted about a week and drew plenty of eager onlookers each day. Sections of the catwalk are currently being stored at Verplank’s in Ferrysburg, where it will be renovated before being put back on the pier upon completion of the project.

There were several other big stories that we covered in 2016 that didn’t quite crack our Top 10 list. Some of those stories include: Grand Haven basketball playing a game at the Pirates’ Pit; the Ottawa County Mental Health millage passing in March; Chan’s Restaurant closing; Steve Ratke leaving the Tri-Cities Historical Museum; Great Lakes water levels rebounding; the Spring Lake Heritage Festival fireworks show being canceled; a rash of motorcycle crashes early in the summer; a truck plowing through Boulevard Used Cars, causing extensive damage; Spring Lake golf winning its third straight state championship; Joyce Verplank Hatton being elected Spring Lake Village president after running on the platform of dissolving the village; NOCH opening its new emergency room; a new sponsor for the Feast of the Strawberry Moon; Muskegon Catholic Central claiming its fourth consecutive state championship; and the Beach Survival Challenge coming to a close.