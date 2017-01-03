2017 ushers in new policies for public utilities

Signed by Gov. Rick Snyder late last month, the major energy policy overhaul establishes a new long-term planning process for traditional utilities as they continue to retire coal-fired power plants and consider replacements, increases renewable energy requirements, lifts a cap on efficiency incentives, and largely retains the state's limited "electric choice" program.

"This legislation will make it easier for our state to meet its energy needs while protecting our environment and saving Michiganders millions on their energy bills," Snyder said in a statement. "I thank my partners in the Legislature for the bipartisan support of these bills that will help ensure a better and brighter future for all Michiganders."

According to a recent report by The Associated Press, it's not clear exactly how the new law will impact residential energy customers, who now pay some of the highest rates in the country. But Snyder and other supporters have stressed the legislative focus on efficiency and energy waste reduction, potential cost-savings components the governor pushed for in 2012 and 2015 special messages.

Both the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power and Consumers Energy say they are working on meeting the needs of today’s energy demands, while also looking ahead to future changes and requirements placed on them by state and federal regulations.

Board of Light & Power

BLP General Manager Dave Walters said the local utility is keeping an eye on the recently-signed energy legislation.

“One of the things that’s anticipated in that bill is an increase in renewable portfolio standards,” he said.

The new policy will require Michigan utilities to buy or produce at least 15 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2022. The renewable portfolio standard builds on the 10 percent standard utilities already met in 2015.

Walters noted that the BLP is already meeting the 10 percent requirement, and intends to meet the 15 percent requirement, too.

“We don’t actually have any renewable energy resources in the community, so we have to buy those resources from the other side of the state,” Walters said.

According to Walters, the utility’s purchases include power generated from landfill gas, as well as from wind energy.

“Michigan clearly has some fairly good wind resources,” he said. “Grand Haven has bought into some wind production on the other side of the state.”

Looking down the road

As Consumers Energy and other utilities close aging coal-fired power plants, local officials say the Sims power plant in Grand Haven still has some life left.

The Sims plant is 33 years old and, according to Walters, similar facilities are designed to last 40-50 years.

“At this point, we’re running the plant as efficiently as we can,” the BLP manager said. “I think we’re really happy with it.”

Looking beyond the Sims plant’s lifespan, officials say the next move could be one of collaboration.

“In today’s environment, it’s more likely we’ll do things with others than have a plant that is built just for our needs,” Walters said. “Whether we build something locally or (work) in partnership with someone else, those are all decisions that we need to make.”

Walters also noted that the future will likely include natural gas and renewable resources as power sources.

“In the grand scheme of things, I don’t think we’ll see any new coal plants being built,” he said.

Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy officials say they’re also looking ahead to the future, not only with the Michigan changes, but also with how changes in federal leadership may impact future decisions.

“Regarding the presidential transition, Consumers Energy remains in close contact with federal policymakers to ensure our ability to continue to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy to our 1.8 million electric customers in Michigan,” said Consumers Energy spokesman Dan Bishop.

Bishop said that in Lansing, the immediate focus is supporting efforts by elected state officials to enact a Michigan-first energy plan which would accomplish these goals.

“In our view, Michigan should be in control of its energy future, not Washington,” he said.

Additionally, Bishop noted that Consumers’ seven oldest coal plants that were retired in April 2016 will remain shut down.

“These plants shut down due to previous EPA regulations, not due to the pending EPA Clean Power Plan,” he said. “We continue to operate five coal plants which provide our customers with reliable electric power, even as we invest $1 billion to comply with federal clean air regulations.”

Like the BLP, Consumers Energy officials see the future relying on resources such as natural gas and renewable energy.

“Going forward, to replace the 35 coal plants retiring in Michigan and protect reliability, state utilities will increasingly be investing in clean natural gas plants — like the 540-megawatt plant we purchased in our hometown of Jackson at one-quarter the cost of a new gas plant — and expanding investment in Michigan-based renewable energy,” Bishop said.