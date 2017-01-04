County commissioners sworn into office

The board then elected Greg DeJong of District 8 as chairman and Roger Bergman of District 10 as vice chairman.

"I am humbled and honored to have been selected by my colleagues to give leadership to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners,” DeJong said. “We will continue to work together to make Ottawa County a great place to live, work and visit.”

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meets at 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Meetings take place at the Ottawa County Administration Building, 12220 Fillmore St. in West Olive.

The public is invited to attend board meetings. Agendas and information packets are posted on the miOttawa.org Meeting Calendar.