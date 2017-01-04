Grand City Show Skiers ring in 2017 with water skiing

Since 1978, the water skiing group has started off the New Year with a Jan. 1 ski on Pigeon Lake, only calling it off if the water has been frozen over.

The group stays busy over the summer with various clinics and water shows across Michigan in places like Petoskey, Silver Lake, Grand Haven, Coldwater and Kalamazoo, entertaining close to 10,000 people.

"We strive to show that water skiing isn't only fun, but something everyone can enjoy," said Callie Scheele, who does marketing for the group.

The New Year's Day ski is a chance to kick back and relax, though that doesn't stop them from showing off with techniques like pyramids and barefoot skiing. Many of them also wear wigs, bright hats and other accessories to make the ski even more fun.

Even former members of the Grand City Show Skiers who have since moved to other parts of the country come back for the cherished tradition.

"It's a chance to get together with friends from the summer that you don't normally see in the winter," said Joe Wolters, who has been part of the group since 1978. "It's a chance to just horse around and have fun."

The group is a varied bunch, with a range of skiers from ages 7 to 76. Some of them, like Wolters, have been water skiing for years. Others, like Gabby Hendel, have been skiing for less than a year.

"It's really, really cold," Hendel said of her first winter water skiing as she warmed up in a hot tub.

It may be cold, but Hendel said she is still happy to be a skier.

"I just really like trying new things and working hard to learn stuff like swivels and slalom," she said.

The Grand City Show Skiers will soon be hard at work preparing for this summer's slew of shows and competitions. In 1993, the Skiers won their first Michigan State Show Championship, and won the national championship in 2010.

"We're always looking for more members," Wolters said. "We have a lot of families involved. My kids are the third generation on the team."

For more information on the Grand City Show Skiers and a peek at where you can see them this summer, visit grandcityshowskiers.org.