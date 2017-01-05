Suicide is focus of town hall meeting

That’s an alarming statistic, and a statistic that has many across the county striving to provide help for those considering suicide.

On Monday, Jan. 9, a town hall meeting focusing on suicide will take place at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is open to everyone. It is being hosted by Extended Grace, a non-profit grassroots social lab based in Grand Haven.

The purpose of the meeting is to educate the community about suicide and to begin discussions for solutions.

“We want to get the information out and engage in the conversation, so we can reduce stigma and find solutions,” said Barbara Lee VanHorsen, the event organizer and head of Extended Grace. “After the school year started in September, it was obvious that this was something we needed to talk about as a community. Suicide rates are up around the nation, and that includes our community.”

The meeting will address the scope of the issue in Grand Haven, and participants will discuss what initiatives are already in place for dealing with suicide and what more can be done.

Suicide can be a sensitive topic that is difficult to discuss, but VanHorsen believes it is important to talk about it.

“These are community issues — no one is going to solve them for us,” she said. The meeting will be a “safe place for us to have a conversation to reduce the stigma. We will come together as a community to create a healthier, safer community for everybody. ... We need to come together with open minds in order to address old problems.”

The meeting’s panel will include Sandi Stasko from Community Mental Health, Sarah Lewakowski from Tri-Cities Ministries Counseling, Michael Pyne from Grand Haven Cares, Daven Neal from North Ottawa Community Hospital, Grand Haven High School Principal Tracy Wilson, Spring Lake High School Principal Michael Gilchrist, Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, a representative from Pine Rest, survivor Jeff Elhart, and a representative from the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance.

Extended Grace is planning on filming the meeting so the information shared can be accessed by people unable to attend it.

For more information about the event, call VanHorsen at 616-502-2078 or email barbara@extendedgrace.org.

There will be QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Training prior to the meeting, from 5-6 p.m. This educational training on suicide prevention is open to everyone, but registration is required. Call TCM Counseling at 616-842-9160 to sign up.